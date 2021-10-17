Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

