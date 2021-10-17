Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.