Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 19,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,979. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

