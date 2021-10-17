Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CGEMY stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

CGEMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

