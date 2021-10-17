Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

BCBHF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Caribbean Investment has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs.

