Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.
BCBHF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Caribbean Investment has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
About Caribbean Investment
