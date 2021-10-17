Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CZMWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $192.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.59. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

