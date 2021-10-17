Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 147,825 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

