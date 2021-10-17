CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,096,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.04 on Friday. CAVU Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

