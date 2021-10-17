CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,096,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR opened at $0.04 on Friday. CAVU Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
CAVU Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.