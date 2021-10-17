CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Decreased by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. CDW accounts for about 4.6% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $31,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of CDW by 54.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 10.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 37.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 21.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

