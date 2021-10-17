Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY remained flat at $$0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter.

About Ceconomy

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

