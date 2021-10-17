Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.20 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

