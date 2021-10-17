Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,961. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $5,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

