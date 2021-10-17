Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,851 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

