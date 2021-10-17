Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Centrica stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

