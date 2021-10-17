Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IPSC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a current ratio of 18.97. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

