CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNFN stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. CFN Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

