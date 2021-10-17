Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE CPK opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

