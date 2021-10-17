Chia Network Price Down 3.5% This Week (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Chia Network has a market cap of $256.62 million and $17.99 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $162.19 or 0.00267152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00074884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00108934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,970.28 or 1.00428118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.52 or 0.06250200 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

