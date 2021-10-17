China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Down 37.1% in September

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE LFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,019. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

