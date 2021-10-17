China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 369,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 127,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 106.54%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

