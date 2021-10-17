Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Acquires A$43,439.89 in Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) insider Kate Jorgensen acquired 6,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.45 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,439.89 ($31,028.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 12th. Chorus’s payout ratio is presently 315.79%.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

