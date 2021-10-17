Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHRYY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Chorus has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Get Chorus alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.