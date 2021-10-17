CIBC Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perfom” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.13.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 billion and a PE ratio of 327.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.81.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.