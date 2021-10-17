CIBC Boosts Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$7.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.30 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

SRX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Storm Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$727.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,045.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.79.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

