CIBC Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$16.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AETUF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.