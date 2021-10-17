CIBC Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$109.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$109.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

SPGYF stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

