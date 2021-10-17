CIBC Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.08. The stock has a market cap of C$835.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

