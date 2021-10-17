CIBC Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

