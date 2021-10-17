Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,091 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.