Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $22.95 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $854.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

