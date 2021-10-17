Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.22%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

