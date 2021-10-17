Citigroup Inc. Has $309,000 Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 827.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 962,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

