Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,275 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

