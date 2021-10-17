Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,532 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,565,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $412,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

