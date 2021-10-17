City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 55,642 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the quarter. The Mexico Fund accounts for 3.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of The Mexico Fund worth $73,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 176,608 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

NYSE MXF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 6,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,162. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.