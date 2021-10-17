City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. 149,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,136. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

