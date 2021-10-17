City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,953 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,092. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

