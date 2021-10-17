City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 91,225 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,225 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter.

GDO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

