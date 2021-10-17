Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRXT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

