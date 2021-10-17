Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

