Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Honda Motor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 51.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 33.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

