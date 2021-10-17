Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

GPN stock opened at $160.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average is $185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.