Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

