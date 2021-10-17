Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 189 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,128,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $126,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,769,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,451,000 after purchasing an additional 86,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

