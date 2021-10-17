Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLSD. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $335.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

