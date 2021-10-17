Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Clicks Group stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.