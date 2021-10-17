Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Clicks Group stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. The company operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

