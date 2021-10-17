Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £20,304.80 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35).
Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total transaction of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92).
Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,550.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,565.60.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
