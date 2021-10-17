Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £20,304.80 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35).

Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total transaction of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92).

Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,550.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,565.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

