Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $5,462,453.70.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $4,327,233.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $167.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -372.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

