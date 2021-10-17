Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.57. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.90 ($1.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £965.23 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

