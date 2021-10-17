Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,653. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

